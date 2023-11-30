Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Wednesday’s Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below per Fightful:

* Orange Cassidy, HOOK, Trent Beretta & Danhausen def. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno

* Sting & Ric Flair appeared and talked about AEW Revolution 2024 taking place in Greensboro and their careers.

* Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher def. Jah-C & two local competitors

* Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue & Kris Statlander def. Anna Jay, Ruby Soho & Saraya

* El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander, & Penta El Zero Miedo def. Brian Cage & The WorkHorsemen