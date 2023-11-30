wrestling
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
November 29, 2023 | Posted by
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Wednesday’s Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below per Fightful:
* Orange Cassidy, HOOK, Trent Beretta & Danhausen def. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno
* Sting & Ric Flair appeared and talked about AEW Revolution 2024 taking place in Greensboro and their careers.
* Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher def. Jah-C & two local competitors
* Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue & Kris Statlander def. Anna Jay, Ruby Soho & Saraya
* El Hijo del Vikingo, Komander, & Penta El Zero Miedo def. Brian Cage & The WorkHorsemen
More Trending Stories
- Note On Plans For CM Punk’s Future Feuds, Backstage Reaction To Return
- CM Punk Rumored to Have ‘Behaviorial Clause’ in New WWE Contract, More Notes From Raw Return
- Booker T On the Impact Of CM Punk’s WWE Return, Backstage Vibe At Survivor Series
- Bryan Danielson Formed Part of the AEW Committee That Fired CM Punk