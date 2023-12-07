Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Wednesday’s Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below per PWInsider:

* Orange Cassidy def. Angelico

* Abadon def. Trish Adora. Julia Hart entered the ring after to tease a title match down the line.

* Powerhouse Hobbs & Konosuke Takeshita def. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal

* AEW Continental Classic Match Match: Bryan Danielson def. Daniel Garcia

* Danhausen def. Serpentico

* Jake Hager, Top Flight, Action Andretti, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker def. Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, The Butcher & The Blade & Kip Sabian