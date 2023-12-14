Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Wednesday’s Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below per PWInsider:

* Orange Cassidy, Marshall & Ross Von Erich def. Jake Hager, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker. Hager and company attacked after the match and Danhausen tried to help to no avail. Kevin Von Erich eventually came out and applied The Iron Claw to Hager.

* Kyle Fletcher & Powerhouse Hobbs def. Hunter Grey & Paul Titan

* Don Callis cut a promo saying that the Don Callis Family are winning their matches in record time and fear is what turned Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega into a team. He said that Don Callis Rules means that any two people in his family can beat the Golden Jets.

* Anna Jay def. Red Velvet

* Top Flight & Action Andretti def. Komander, El Hijo del Vikingo & Penta