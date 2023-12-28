wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

December 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Logo Spoilers Image Credit: AEW

AEW taped matches for Rampage following this week’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the full results for this Friday’s episode below, per PWInsider:

* Chris Jericho cut a promo during which Sammy Guevara came to the ring and they mended fences.

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta def. Matt Sydal. Danhausen came to the ring and was attacked by Yuta, with HOOK making the save.

* Ruby Soho def. Marina Shafir thanks to distraction from Harley Cameron.

* Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero def. Top Flight & Action Andretti

