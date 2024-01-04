Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for Rampage following this week’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the full results for this Friday’s episode below, per PWInsider:

* Mark Briscoe & The Hardys def. Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade

* Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale defeated Notorious Mimi & Kenedi Copeland

* Hikaru Shida def. Anna Jay

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta def. Komander