Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

January 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for Rampage following this week’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the full results for this Friday’s episode below, per PWInsider:

* AEW Continental Championship Match: Eddie Kingston def. Wheeler Yuta

* Swerve Strickland def. Matt Sydal

* Hikaru Shida def. Queen Aminata

* Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds def. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Jake Hagar

