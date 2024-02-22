wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

February 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW taped several matches for this week’s episode of Rampage last night at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. You can find spoilers below, via Cagematch:

* Bryan Keith, Komander & Penta El Zero Miedo def. Matt Sydal & Private Party; Top Flight & Action Andretti
* The Young Bucks def. Cappuccino Jones & Jonny Lyons
* Mariah May def. Anna Jay
* Roderick Strong def. Jake Hager

AEW Rampage, Joseph Lee

