Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped several matches for this week’s episode of Rampage last night at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. You can find spoilers below, via Cagematch:

* Bryan Keith, Komander & Penta El Zero Miedo def. Matt Sydal & Private Party; Top Flight & Action Andretti

* The Young Bucks def. Cappuccino Jones & Jonny Lyons

* Mariah May def. Anna Jay

* Roderick Strong def. Jake Hager