Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling taped several matches for this week’s AEW Rampage last night after the Dynamite taping in Pittsburgh. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Queen Aminata def. Harley Cameron. Saraya tried to attack after the match but Britt Baker made the save.

* Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy def. Big Bill & Bryan Keith. Chris Jericho was on commentary.

* Kamille def. Zoey Lynn

* Private Party & Katsuyori Shibata def. The Young Bucks & Jack Perry