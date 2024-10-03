wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
October 3, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling taped several matches for this week’s AEW Rampage last night after the Dynamite taping in Pittsburgh. Here are results, via PWInsider:
* Queen Aminata def. Harley Cameron. Saraya tried to attack after the match but Britt Baker made the save.
* Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy def. Big Bill & Bryan Keith. Chris Jericho was on commentary.
* Kamille def. Zoey Lynn
* Private Party & Katsuyori Shibata def. The Young Bucks & Jack Perry