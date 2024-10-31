wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

October 31, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Logo Spoilers Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling taped several matches last night for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. You can find spoilers below, via F4WOnline:

* Rush, Dralistico & The Beast Mortos def. The Butcher, Beef & JD Drake
* Taya Valkyrie def. Zoey Lynn
* Queen Aminata def. Leila Grey
* Top Flight & Action Andretti def. The Dark Order
* Komander def. Lio Rush

