Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling taped several matches last night for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. You can find spoilers below, via F4WOnline:

* Rush, Dralistico & The Beast Mortos def. The Butcher, Beef & JD Drake

* Taya Valkyrie def. Zoey Lynn

* Queen Aminata def. Leila Grey

* Top Flight & Action Andretti def. The Dark Order

* Komander def. Lio Rush