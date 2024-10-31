wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling taped several matches last night for tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. You can find spoilers below, via F4WOnline:
* Rush, Dralistico & The Beast Mortos def. The Butcher, Beef & JD Drake
* Taya Valkyrie def. Zoey Lynn
* Queen Aminata def. Leila Grey
* Top Flight & Action Andretti def. The Dark Order
* Komander def. Lio Rush
