Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam

All Elite Wrestling taped this week’s two-hour AEW Rampage Grand Slam last night from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. You can find the results below, via F4WOnline:

* Sting & Darby Allin def. Brody King & Buddy Matthews. Matthews attempted to use the bat on Sting, but The Great Muta appeared and sprayed mist in his eyes. Matthews them bumped into Julia Hart, knocking her through a table. Sting and Muta hugged after the match.

* HOOK & Action Bronson def. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard

* Samoa Joe & Wardlow def. Tony Nese & Josh Woods. Wardlow powerbombed Mark Sterling several times after the match.

* Jungle Boy def. Rey Fenix. After the match, Christian Cage returned with Luchasaurus, who attacked Jungle Boy.

* The Jericho Appreciation Society announced an appreciation event for Dynamite.

* Sammy Guevara def. Eddie Kingston by reverse decision. Kingston submitted Guevara, but wouldn’t let go of the hold. He ended up attacking security after that.

* Hangman Page won the Golden Ticket Battle Royal. Other participants included Rush, The Butcher, The Blade, Dark Order, Private Party, Danhausen, Dante Martin, Penta El 0 M, Brian Cage, Ari Daivari, Lance Archer, Daniel Garcia, Cole Carter, Best Friends, Jake Hager, Dalton Castle, Lee Moriarty, Matt Hardy, and Jay Lethal.

* Ricky Starks def. Powerhouse Hobbs in a Lights Out match.