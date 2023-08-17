Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage & ROH TV

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage as well as ROH TV after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per F4W Online:

Rampage

* Rey Fenix def. Komander

* ROH Tag Team Championship Match: Aussie Open def. Ethan Page & Brother Zay

* Sammy Guevara def. Jon Cruz

* Hikaru Shida & Skye Blue def. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm. The Outcasts attacked Shida after the match and Britt Baker got involved, leading to led to a pull-apart brawl between Shida, Saraya, Soho, and Baker.

ROH TV

* Claudio Castagnoli defeated Ryan Nemeth after Nemeth said he would fight anyone and Castagnoli came out.

* The Dark Order def. Dalton Castle and The Boys