wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s Episode of AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, per PWInsider:
* Orange Cassidy & Best Friends defeated Satnum Singh, Sonjay Dutt & Jay Lethal. Lethal and Satnam attacked Cassidy post-match but Wardlow came out and backed them off.
* Lee Moriarty defeated Matt Sydal
* Tony Schiavone interviewed Claudio Castagnoli, who thanked the fanse of their support. Wheeler Yuta came out and Chris Jericho began to rant from the announcer’s desk about how sports entertainers are better than pro wrestlers. Yuta told him to shut up and Jericho challenged him to a match on Dynamite, offering to put his title shot against Jon Moxley on the line. Yuta agreed.
* Anna Jay defeated Ruby Soho
More Trending Stories
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Kevin Dunn Killing WWE Pitches Because the Women Weren’t ‘Pretty’
- Tony Khan Comments On Changing Wrestling Landscape, Reveals Length of Adam Cole and Malakai Black’s Contracts
- Conrad Thompson Says He’s Handing Over Jim Crockett Promotions Trademark After Ric Flair’s Last Match
- Eric Bischoff On WWE’s Creative Process Without Vince McMahon, Why He Thinks It’ll Be ‘Greatly Enhanced’