Spoilers For This Week’s Episode of AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, per PWInsider:

* Bryan Danielson was interviewed by Tony Schiavone and said he’ll never willfully stop wrestling and said Daniel Garcia wants to end his cateer. Garcia appeared and talked about how Danielson was coming up with excuses, saying Bryan (as his hero) keeps hurting him and he wants to hurt Danielson as a result. They went back and forth a big until Danielson left the ring.

* AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship Match: Tay Conti & Sammy Guevara def. Dante Martin & Skye Blue. Guevara called out Eddie Kingston after the match for All Out and Kingston accepted from backstage.

* Parker Bordeaux def. Sonny Kiss

* The Gunn Club def. Erik Redbeard and Danhausen. After the match, Billy Gunn read his kids the riot act and walked out, after which Stokely Hathaway tried to give them his card.

* HOOK was interviewed by Tony Schiavone when Zack Clayton (Jersey Shore Reunion) came out and said he was going to take the title from him. HOOK was ready but Clayton said it would happen next week on AEW Rampage.

* Orange Cassidy def. Ari Daivari. Cassidy was confronted by Parker Bordreaux after the match, but Sonny Kiss came out and acted like he wanted to fight Boudreaux, then lowblowed Cassidy. She left and Boudreaux destroyed Cassidy.