Spoilers For This Week’s Episode of AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Jon Moxley def. Sammy Guevara. After the match he called out Hangman Page and they brawled. Security attempted to break them up and a security guy got hit with the Buckshot lariat. Page went over Moxley but was dragged away by security.

* FTR cut a promo while showing the effects of the dog collar match from ROH Final Battle. Cash says this last week has been hard and they think they let the fans down; he said that when his arm got ripped open he wasn’t sure if he wanted to do this anymore but Dax talked him out of it and he;s glad. He called out the Gunn Club and promised to take them out on Dynamite next week.

* Britt Baker def. Sky Blue. She refused to let go of the Lockjaw after the bell and Hikaru Shida came out for the save, hitting Rebel and Baker with a Singapore Cane before facing off with Jamie Hayter.

* Wardlow def. Exodus Prime. He then called out Samoa Joe and Joe said they’d face off in two weeks on AEW Dynamite.

* The Best Friends, Dustin Rhodes, & Orange Cassidy def. The Butcher & The Blade & Kip Sabian & Trent Seven. Seven got turned on after the match but was hugged by the babyfaces.