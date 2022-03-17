Spoilers For This Week’s Episode of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling taped a new episode of AEW Rampage last night in San Antonio following the live airing of Dynamite. Here are spoilers for Friday’s show, via F4WOnline:

* Darby Allin def. The Butcher via countout. The Andrade Family Office came out and surrounded Darby and Sting before The Hardys came out. Matt challenged them to an eight-man Texas Tornado match next week: The Hardys, Darby and Sting vs. The Butcher, The Blade & Private Party.

* Red Velvet def. Leyla Hirsch. Kris Statlander prevented Hirsch from using an object to win.

* The House of Black def. Bear Country & Fuego del Sol when Buddy Matthews pinned Fuego.

* Keith Lee def. Max Caster. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs attacked Lee after the match but Swerve Strickland made the save.