Spoilers For This Week’s Episode of AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling taped a new episode of AEW Rampage last night in San Antonio following the live airing of Dynamite. Here are spoilers for Friday’s show, via F4WOnline:
* Darby Allin def. The Butcher via countout. The Andrade Family Office came out and surrounded Darby and Sting before The Hardys came out. Matt challenged them to an eight-man Texas Tornado match next week: The Hardys, Darby and Sting vs. The Butcher, The Blade & Private Party.
* Red Velvet def. Leyla Hirsch. Kris Statlander prevented Hirsch from using an object to win.
* The House of Black def. Bear Country & Fuego del Sol when Buddy Matthews pinned Fuego.
* Keith Lee def. Max Caster. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs attacked Lee after the match but Swerve Strickland made the save.
