Spoilers For This Week’s Episode of WWE Main Event

September 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Main Event

– WWE taped matches before Monday night’s Raw in Phoenix, which will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose.

* The Lucha House Party defeated EC3 and Eric Young.

