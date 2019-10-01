wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s Episode of WWE Main Event
September 30, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE taped matches before Monday night’s Raw in Phoenix, which will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose.
* The Lucha House Party defeated EC3 and Eric Young.
