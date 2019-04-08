wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s Episode of WWE Main Event
April 8, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE taped matches in Brooklyn, New York on Monday night before Raw. The matches will air during this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Jinder Mahal defeated No Way Jose after a distraction by The Singh Brothers.
* Heavy Machinery defeated The Ascension.
