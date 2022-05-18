wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
May 17, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Javier Bernal defeated Bryce Montana
* Ivy Nile defeated Yulisa Leon
* Josh Briggs defeated Quincy Elliott
More Trending Stories
- More Behind the Scenes Rumors on What Took Place at Last Night’s WWE Raw with Sasha Banks & Naomi
- More Backstage Details on Sasha Banks & Naomi Situation, Rumored Contract Issues With WWE
- Backstage Rumor on Another Member Edge Wanted for His Judgment Day Faction
- Wardlow Says Man of Steel Shot During Recent AEW Dynamite Wasn’t Planned