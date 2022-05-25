wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

May 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward defeated Bryson Montana and Damaris Griffin
* Amari Miller defeated Arianna Grace
* Trick Williams (with Carmelo Hayes) defeated Dante Chen

