Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
May 24, 2022
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward defeated Bryson Montana and Damaris Griffin
* Amari Miller defeated Arianna Grace
* Trick Williams (with Carmelo Hayes) defeated Dante Chen
