Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
May 31, 2022
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Fallon Henley defeated Brooklyn Barlow
* Tatum Paxley defeated Sloane Jacobs
* Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Dante Chen and Javier Bernal
