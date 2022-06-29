wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
June 28, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, via PWInsider:
* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (w/Tony D’Angelo) defeated Hank Walker
* Amari Miller defeated Sloane Jacobs
* Duke Hudson defeated Javier Bernal
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on Why It Wasn’t Wrong to Give Steve Austin a Headlining Spot at WrestleMania 38
- Shayna Baszler Reflects On Her Run In WWE NXT, Reaction To Her Losing NXT Women’s Title To Rhea Ripley
- WWE Alumnus Mario Mancini Corroborates Allegation That Vince McMahon Raped Female Referee
- Tony Khan Asked If AEW Will Provide Assistance To Employees With Abortion Costs