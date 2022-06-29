wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

June 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, via PWInsider:

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (w/Tony D’Angelo) defeated Hank Walker
* Amari Miller defeated Sloane Jacobs
* Duke Hudson defeated Javier Bernal

