Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
July 5, 2022
WWE taped matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, via PWInsider:
* Dante Chen defeated Myles Borne
* Yulisa Leon (with Valentina Feroz) defeated Arianna Grace
* Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Bryson Montana and Damaris Griffin
