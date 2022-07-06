wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

July 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, via PWInsider:

* Dante Chen defeated Myles Borne
* Yulisa Leon (with Valentina Feroz) defeated Arianna Grace
* Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Bryson Montana and Damaris Griffin

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Level Up, Spoilers, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading