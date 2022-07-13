Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches for this week’s NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Ikemen Jiro defeated Quincy Elliott.

* Kiana James defeated Sol Ruca.

* Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward (with Thea Hail) defeated Javier Bernal and Myles Borne.