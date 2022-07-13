wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
July 12, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches for this week’s NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Ikemen Jiro defeated Quincy Elliott.
* Kiana James defeated Sol Ruca.
* Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward (with Thea Hail) defeated Javier Bernal and Myles Borne.
