Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

July 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches for this week’s NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Ikemen Jiro defeated Quincy Elliott.
* Kiana James defeated Sol Ruca.
* Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward (with Thea Hail) defeated Javier Bernal and Myles Borne.

