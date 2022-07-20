wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

July 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches for this week’s NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Thea Hail defeated Brooklyn Barlow

* Bryson Montana defeated Ru Feng

* Duke Hudson defeated Hank Walker

