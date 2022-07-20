wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
July 19, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches for this week’s NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Thea Hail defeated Brooklyn Barlow
* Bryson Montana defeated Ru Feng
* Duke Hudson defeated Hank Walker
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Reveals That Jason Jordan Storyline Was Racially Motivated Rib By Vince McMahon
- Goldberg Confirms Original Plan Was To Lose to Bray Wyatt, Reveals If He’s Ever Refused To Put Somebody Over
- Nia Jax Comments On Her Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says She’s A ‘Vince Girl’
- Chris Jericho Said He Was Losing His Mind When Claudio Castagnoli Swung Him On Cage, Says It Was His Idea