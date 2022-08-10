wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
August 9, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches for this week’s NXT Level Up before tonight’s episode of NXT, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Ikemen Jiro defeated Myles Borne
* Elektra Lopez defeated Sol Ruca
* Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward defeated Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Plans for WWE Title Match at Clash at the Castle
- Lex Luger Denies Bruce Prichard’s Claim That He Was Always Leaving WWE for WCW in 1995
- Mark Henry Details Medical Issue That Prevents Him From Returning to the Ring
- Jim Ross Recalls Ron Simmons Winning WCW World Title In 1992, Impact Of Simmons Becoming First Black World Champion