Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

August 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Dante Chen def. Javier Bernal
* Ivy Nile def. Arianna Grace
* Axiom def. Xyon Quinn

NXT Level Up, Spoilers, WWE

