wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
August 16, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Dante Chen def. Javier Bernal
* Ivy Nile def. Arianna Grace
* Axiom def. Xyon Quinn
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Criticizes Tony Khan for Booking Wrestling ‘Like a 14-Year-Old Would’
- Vince McMahon Investigation Is ‘Substantially Complete,’ WWE Lays Out Internal Issues & Fixes
- Kevin Nash Criticizes WWE’s Booking of Omos, Says They Shouldn’t Have Taken Him Away From AJ Styles
- New Report Suggests Vince McMahon’s $5 Million In Unrecorded Payments May Have Been to Trump Foundation