Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
March 1, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Dante Chen defeated Javier Bernal.
* Tiffany Stratton defeated Erica Yan.
* Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde defeated Malik Blade and Edris Enofe.
