wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

March 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Dante Chen defeated Javier Bernal.

* Tiffany Stratton defeated Erica Yan.

* Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde defeated Malik Blade and Edris Enofe.

