wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
August 31, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Duke Hudson def. Myles Borne
* Valentina Feroz def. Sol Ruca
* Arianna Grace def. Erica Yan
* Xyon Quinn def. Dante Chen
More Trending Stories
- USA Network Employees Reportedly Pleased With Recent WWE Raw Changes
- Sign Mocking Sasha Banks Confiscated During Last Night’s WWE Raw
- Backstage Note on Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah Winning Women’s Tag Team Titles on WWE Raw
- Wardlow Blames MJF for ‘Ruining’ Biggest Night of His Life at AEW Double or Nothing