Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
September 6, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Duke Hudson def. Myles Borne
* Valentina Feroz def. Sol Ruca
* Arianna Grace def. Erica Yan
* Xyon Quinn def. Dante Chen
