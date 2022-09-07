wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

September 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Duke Hudson def. Myles Borne
* Valentina Feroz def. Sol Ruca
* Arianna Grace def. Erica Yan
* Xyon Quinn def. Dante Chen

