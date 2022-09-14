Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Dante Chen defeated Bryson Montana

* Indi Hartwell defeated Valentina Feroz

* Andre Chase (with Bodhi Hayward and Thea Hail) defeated Myles Borne

* Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Ikemen Jiro and Guru Raaj. Jiro reportedly got busted open at one point.