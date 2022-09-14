wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

September 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Dante Chen defeated Bryson Montana
* Indi Hartwell defeated Valentina Feroz
* Andre Chase (with Bodhi Hayward and Thea Hail) defeated Myles Borne
* Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Ikemen Jiro and Guru Raaj. Jiro reportedly got busted open at one point.

