wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
September 13, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Dante Chen defeated Bryson Montana
* Indi Hartwell defeated Valentina Feroz
* Andre Chase (with Bodhi Hayward and Thea Hail) defeated Myles Borne
* Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Ikemen Jiro and Guru Raaj. Jiro reportedly got busted open at one point.
More Trending Stories
- Booker T on CM Punk Complaining About Wrestlers Not Taking Advice
- Eric Bischoff On Reason CM Punk Should Be Fired By AEW, Possible Legal Battle Between Both Parties
- Steve Austin On If Anybody Else Could Have Made The Undertaker Work, If He Saw Movie Star Potential In The Rock
- Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo