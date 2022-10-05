wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
October 4, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Indi Hartwell def. Sloane Jacobs
* Myles Borne def. Guru Raaj
* Fallon Henley and Sol Ruca def. Kiana James and Arianna Grace
There was also a segment showing the 2022 Performance Center Rookie Class.
More Trending Stories
- Dave Meltzer Says Young Bucks Didn’t Give Him Rumors About Colt Cabana
- Note On Creative Plans For Cody Rhodes Prior To His Recent Injury
- Carmella Says Explicit Video Circulating Online Was Altered, Woman In It Isn’t Her
- Lacey Evans in Pink, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week