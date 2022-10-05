Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Indi Hartwell def. Sloane Jacobs

* Myles Borne def. Guru Raaj

* Fallon Henley and Sol Ruca def. Kiana James and Arianna Grace

There was also a segment showing the 2022 Performance Center Rookie Class.