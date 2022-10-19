wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
October 18, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Myles Borne def. Ikemen Jiro
* Duke Hudson def. Bryson Montana
* Andre Chase (w/Thea Hail) def. Javier Bernal
