Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

October 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Myles Borne def. Ikemen Jiro

* Duke Hudson def. Bryson Montana

* Andre Chase (w/Thea Hail) def. Javier Bernal

