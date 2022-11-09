wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
November 8, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley def. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend
* Javier Bernal def. Ikemen Jiro
* Odyssey Jones, Malik Blade & Edris Enofe def. Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima & Lucien Price
