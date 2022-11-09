Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley def. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend

* Javier Bernal def. Ikemen Jiro

* Odyssey Jones, Malik Blade & Edris Enofe def. Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima & Lucien Price