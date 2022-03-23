wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
March 22, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Joe Gacy (with Harland) defeated Quincy Elliot
* Ivy Nile defeated Kiana James
* Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Ikemen Jiro and KUSHIDA
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker on Working With Brock Lesnar in His First WWE Run, Advice He Gave Lesnar Before Leaving
- Reby Hardy On Why She Doesn’t Have Issues With Her Kids Being on TV
- The Undertaker Discusses What He Thinks Is Missing From Current WWE Product
- Shawn Michaels Shares Memories of Scott Hall, Says Hall Never Needed to Be World Champion