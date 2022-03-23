wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

March 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Joe Gacy (with Harland) defeated Quincy Elliot
* Ivy Nile defeated Kiana James
* Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Ikemen Jiro and KUSHIDA

