wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
November 22, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Xyon Quinn def. Tank Ledger
* Elektra Lopez def. Amari Miller
* Damon Kemp def. Dante Chen
