wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
December 6, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Odyssey Jones defeated Damon Kemp
* Sol Ruca defeated Valentina Feroz
* Trick Williams defeated Ikemen Jiro
* Dyad defeated Lucien Price and Bronco Nima
