Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

December 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Odyssey Jones defeated Damon Kemp
* Sol Ruca defeated Valentina Feroz
* Trick Williams defeated Ikemen Jiro
* Dyad defeated Lucien Price and Bronco Nima

