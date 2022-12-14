wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Charlie Dempsey def. Myles Borne
* Sol Ruca def. Dani Palmer
* Trick Williams def. Hank Walker
* Bronco Nima and Lucien Price def. Oba Femi and Bryson Montana
