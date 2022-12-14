wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

December 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Charlie Dempsey def. Myles Borne
* Sol Ruca def. Dani Palmer
* Trick Williams def. Hank Walker
* Bronco Nima and Lucien Price def. Oba Femi and Bryson Montana

