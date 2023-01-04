wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
January 3, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Elektra Lopez and Amari Miller def. Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer
* Xyon Quinn def. Tank Ledger
* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade def. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights
