wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

January 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Nikkita Lyons def. Jakara Jackson
* Damon Kemp def. Tank Ledger
* Joe Gacy (with Schism) def. Odyssey Jones

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Level Up, Spoilers, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading