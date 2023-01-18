wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
January 17, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Nikkita Lyons def. Jakara Jackson
* Damon Kemp def. Tank Ledger
* Joe Gacy (with Schism) def. Odyssey Jones
More Trending Stories
- Detroit Police And Fire Retirement System Files Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, Seeking to Block McMahon Regaining Control of Board
- Mick Foley Talks His Memorable Three Appearances In Royal Rumble 98, Says Idea Was Either From Jim Cornette Or Vince Russo
- Two More WWE Legends Set For 30th Anniversary of RAW (SPOILERS)
- Dana Brooke in Black Bikini, Emma, Liv Morgan Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos