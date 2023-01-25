wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
January 24, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Dante Chen def. Kale Dixon
* Dani Palmer def. Lola Vice
* SCRYPTS def. Oro Mensah
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Reportedly Big Supporter of Bray Wyatt, Told Vince McMahon to ‘Take Care Of’ Wyatt After WM 31
- Booker T Shares His WWE Royal Rumble Predictions on The Rock, Sami Zayn
- Nick Khan Explains Why Vince McMahon Wants to Sell WWE Now, What Options Are On the Table
- Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan