Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

January 31, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen def. Xyon Quinn and Bronco Nima

* Javier Bernal def. Oba Femi

* Sol Ruca def. Lash Legend

