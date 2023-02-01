wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
January 31, 2023
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen def. Xyon Quinn and Bronco Nima
* Javier Bernal def. Oba Femi
* Sol Ruca def. Lash Legend
