Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
February 7, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Tank Ledger def. Kale Dixon
* Lash Legend def. Dani Palmer
* Axiom def. Scrypts
