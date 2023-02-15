wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
February 14, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Eddy Thorpe def. Dante Chen
* Xyon Quinn def. Oba Femi
* Ivy Nile def. Valentina Feroz, with Elektra Lopez coming out to watch the match.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan on What He Would Do If He Owned Another Wrestling Company
- Jeff Jarrett On TNA Threatening To Fine Motor City Machine Guns For Not Blading, Paul Heyman Criticizing TNA In 2008
- Cody Rhodes Is Open To the Idea of WrestleMania Match Becoming a Triple Threat
- Jake Roberts Praises Bray Wyatt’s Work In WWE, Says Wyatt’s Used Advice He Gave