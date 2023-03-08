wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

March 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Lyra Valkyria def. Dani Palmer
* Eddy Thorpe def. Xyon Quinn
* Charlie Dempsey def. Oro Mensah
* Odyssey Jones def. Von Wagner

