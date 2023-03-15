Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Odyssey Jones def. Kale Dixon

* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade def. Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights

* Valentina Feroz def. Lash Legend. Electra Lopez was at ringside watching and tried to through Feroz into the steps, but Feroz reversed and threw Elektra into them.

* Nathan Frazier def. Javier Bernal