Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
March 14, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Odyssey Jones def. Kale Dixon
* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade def. Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights
* Valentina Feroz def. Lash Legend. Electra Lopez was at ringside watching and tried to through Feroz into the steps, but Feroz reversed and threw Elektra into them.
* Nathan Frazier def. Javier Bernal
