Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Wendy Choo and Valentina Feroz def. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

* Damon Kemp def. Oro Mensah

* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade def. Kale Dixon and Javier Bernal