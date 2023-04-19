wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
April 18, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Wendy Choo and Valentina Feroz def. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson
* Damon Kemp def. Oro Mensah
* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade def. Kale Dixon and Javier Bernal
