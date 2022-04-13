wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

April 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Roxanne Perez (aka Rok-C) defeated Sloane Jacobs
* Damon Kemp defeated Troy Donovan (with Channing Lauren)
* Tatum Paxley defeated Kiana James. Ivy Nile came out to watch.

