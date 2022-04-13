wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
April 12, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on this week’s episode of NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Roxanne Perez (aka Rok-C) defeated Sloane Jacobs
* Damon Kemp defeated Troy Donovan (with Channing Lauren)
* Tatum Paxley defeated Kiana James. Ivy Nile came out to watch.
