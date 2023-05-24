wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
May 23, 2023
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Oro Mensah def. Tavion Heights
* Javier Barnel def. Boa
* Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon def. Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend
