wrestling / News

Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

May 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Oro Mensah def. Tavion Heights

* Javier Barnel def. Boa

* Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon def. Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend

article topics :

NXT Level Up, Spoilers, Jeremy Thomas

