Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
May 30, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Kale Dixon def. Quincy Elliot
* Kiana James def. Belani Jordan
* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger def. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
* Luca Crusifino def. Myles Borne
