Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Kale Dixon def. Quincy Elliot

* Kiana James def. Belani Jordan

* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger def. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

* Luca Crusifino def. Myles Borne