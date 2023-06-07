wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
June 6, 2023 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Nathan Frazer def. Tavion Heights
* Charlie Dempsey def. Dante Chen
* Boa def. Bryson Montana
* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def. Javier Bernal
